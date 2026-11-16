India's Space Economy Hits $9 Billion, Private Sector Drives Growth

NEW DELHI: India's space economy has expanded to about $9 billion, up from $8.4 billion in 2023, with the number of registered startups in the space sector rising to 440 from one in 2014, reflecting the increasing role of private players, a government statement said. The cumulative investment in Indian space start-ups increased more than 6-fold from $100.5 million in 2021-22 to $618.5 million by March 31, 2026, according to a government factsheet.

As India's space capabilities matured, the government recognised the need for moving beyond a predominantly government-led operational framework. Accordingly, the government adopted a more facilitative and outcome-oriented approach to space-sector governance. This approach retained public-sector leadership while encouraging private innovation, investment and entrepreneurship.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) was established in March 2019 as the commercial arm of the Department of Space. Its mandate was subsequently expanded to commercialise technologies developed using public funds. NSIL was also tasked with aggregating demand from government and other customers. It would further market and sell these technologies and services in domestic and international markets. Meanwhile, private-sector space activities continued to remain subject to applicable licensing, safety and security requirements. (IANS)