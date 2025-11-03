India's space sector synonymous with excellence, innovation: PM Modi congratulates ISRO on successful launch of CMS-03 satellite

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi lauded India's space scientists, saying the country's "space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation."

"Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations, ISRO, on the successful launch of India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives," the Prime Minister wrote. Earlier today, Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the successful launch of the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) by the LVM3 launch vehicle, terming it as "Bahubali."

Sharing an X post, the Union Minister hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a string of successful space missions.

"India's Bahubali scales the skies with the successful launch of LVM3M5 Mission. "Bahubali", as it is being popularly referred, the LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO continues to script one success after another. Thanks, PM Modi, for the unflinching government support," Jitendra Singh wrote. ISRO launched the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg.

The launch took place from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 pm.

The satellite would enhance the Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities with indigenous, state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements. (ANI)

