India’s submarine development experience highly valuable for Indonesia

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia on Thursday reiterated the importance of maintaining a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, guided by international law and respect for sovereignty. Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation through multilateral frameworks such as Indian Ocean Rim Association under India's chairmanship.

Discussions on further strengthening the bilateral defence ties and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership were also held as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Thursday co-chaired the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi.

Quite significantly, during the meeting, Indonesia lauded India's experience in submarine development and supply-chain management, including Scorpene-class programmes, calling it highly valuable for Indonesia's future plans.

"Noting that the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative share relevant fundamental principles, Indonesia reiterated that India remains a key partner in promoting peace and cooperation in the region," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence after the meeting during which both countries also committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness.

The two Ministers recalled the visit of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto to India as the Chief Guest of Republic Day Celebrations earlier this year and affirmed that the productive and wide-ranging discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto during the visit, and outcomes have led to further strengthening of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also recalled the participation of 352 personnel from the Indonesian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Celebrations. (IANS)

Also Read: India’s submarine challenges in the Indian Ocean Region