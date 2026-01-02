Indore ‘dirty water’: Death toll remains uncertain, illnesses on the rise

INDORE: As residents of Bhagirathpura slum in Indore grapple with a deadly outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated water, the Madhya Pradesh government has yet to release exact data on the number of fatalities. Local claims suggest the death toll could be as high as 13, while official acknowledgments remain stuck at just four, leaving families in anguish and no authority able to provide a definitive count. New cases of illness are still emerging, with more than 50 people currently hospitalized and reports of fresh admissions on Thursday. The crisis, which has unfolded over the past week, highlights a stark discrepancy between ground realities and administrative reports.

Between December 25 and 31, 2025, locals reported at least 12 deaths, including recent claims from two families on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, saying, “Indore has consistently voted the BJP MPs and MLAs to power, but they have poisoned Indore’s water. The question arises; 13 deaths have occurred, and the Chief Minister says that only four deaths have occurred. Was it the Chief Minister’s responsibility to hide the death toll? We have formed a committee, and a complete investigation is underway. We demand that the families of the deceased be given a compensation of one crore rupees each. The Chief Minister should punish those responsible for this incident.” (IANS)

