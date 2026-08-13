Inquiry panel finds all charges proved against ex-Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma in unexplained cash case

NEW DELHI: A three-member inquiry committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has found all three charges against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma proved in connection with the discovery of unexplained cash at his official residence in New Delhi. The report was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

The committee, constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, examined allegations arising from the discovery of large quantities of burnt Rs 500 currency notes in a storeroom at Varma’s official residence at 30, Tughlaq Crescent. The cash was reportedly found after a fire broke out at the premises on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2025, when Varma was serving as a Delhi High Court judge.

In its findings, the panel said the allegations relating to unexplained cash, disturbance of evidence and Varma’s explanations had been established. It concluded that he failed to provide a satisfactory account of the presence, ownership or source of the money. (IANS)

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