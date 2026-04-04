INS Taragiri reinforces India’s maritime strength: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The advanced stealth frigate INS Taragiri was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, marking a significant enhancement to the Indian Navy’s capabilities.

Speaking at the event in Visakhapatnam, Singh described the commissioning as a step to “strengthen our Navy’s power, values, and commitment.”

Highlighting the Navy’s role, the Defence Minister stated, “Our Navy, whether it is the Persian Gulf or the Malacca Strait, continuously maintains its presence in the Indian Ocean. Whenever any crisis arises, whether it is evacuation operations or providing humanitarian assistance, our Navy is always at the forefront. Our Navy is a symbol of India’s values and commitment. The commissioning of INS Taragiri will further strengthen our Navy’s power, values, and commitment.”

Singh emphasised the significance of the occasion, noting, “Today, state-of-the-art warship, ‘Taragiri’, is being commissioned into the Indian Navy. The commissioning of Taragiri is a symbol of India’s growing maritime power. On this occasion, I congratulate all fellow countrymen, including Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and the Indian Navy.”

He also underscored the strategic importance of maritime strength in India’s development.

“When our Prime Minister speaks of building a developed India by 2047, the role of marine power in that vision also becomes extremely crucial. A country with a coastline exceeding 11,000 kilometres, our nation surrounded by the sea on three sides, cannot envision its development separate from the ocean. Nearly 95 per cent of our trade happens through maritime routes. Our energy security, too, depends on the seas. In such a scenario, it is clear that a strong and capable Navy is not merely an option for us, but a necessity.”

On India’s operational readiness, Singh added, “Whenever a situation of tension has arisen, the Indian Navy has ensured the security of our commercial ships and oil tankers. Our navy has proven that it is not only capable of protecting India’s interests, but when necessary, it can take every step worldwide to keep its citizens and trade routes safe. It is this capability that makes India a responsible maritime power.” (ANI)

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