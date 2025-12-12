Intelligence warns of joint LeT–JeM plot; India places border states on high alert

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have picked up information that a group of terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is set to infiltrate into Bangladesh following a directive by the top brass of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The team is an expert in explosives and is said to be reaching Bangladesh to train their counterparts, an Intelligence Bureau official said.

This comes in the backdrop of the agencies picking up information about both the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba attempting to re-activate their modules in West Bengal and the northeastern states. An official said that the fact that these terror groups are sending in explosive experts to Bangladesh is a sign of something big to come. A high alert has been declared in the border areas as there would be attempts to infiltrate into India and carry out bomb blasts, another official said.

Indian agencies have learnt that there is a lot of ISI-backed activity that is taking place in Bangladesh. While West Bengal and the northeastern states have always been under threat by Bangladesh-based terror groups, this time the scenario is different. Pakistan, which has the backing of a friendly regime in Bangladesh, is planning something huge, and the recent movement of terrorists, coupled with the intercepts that are being picked up, suggests that the ISI is planning a major operation in India.

According to the information that the agencies have, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba would be acting together in this operation. The decision to carry out joint operations in the future was taken following a directive by the ISI. Following this, the top brass of both terror groups met in Pakistan and discussed how they would go forward under one command structure. It was decided to send in explosive experts to Bangladesh. A nine-member team was assembled to train operatives in Bangladesh with the intention of carrying out serial blasts in India. (IANS)

Also Read: LeT and JeM cadres turn upon their leaders post Operation Sindoor