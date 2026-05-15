Iran FM urges BRICS to condemn US, Israel over international law violations

New Delhi: At the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi urged BRICS nations and the international community to strongly condemn what he described as violations of international law by the United States and Israel amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Araghchi said Iran views BRICS as a symbol of an emerging global order led by the Global South and claimed that declining Western powers were reacting aggressively to preserve their dominance. He described Iran’s confrontation with Western countries as part of a broader struggle against “Western hegemony” and argued that Iran’s actions were linked to the interests of BRICS members and developing nations.

The Iranian minister said Iran’s sacrifices were aimed at defending a new multipolar world order and thanked BRICS countries for their support and solidarity. However, he stressed that member nations should intensify efforts to counter what he called America’s “sense of superiority and immunity.”

Referring to wider geopolitical conflicts, Araghchi accused Western countries of supporting or ignoring violence, sovereignty violations and conflicts across Asia, Africa and Latin America. He claimed that actions once considered unacceptable were now openly backed or tolerated by Western governments.

Calling for collective international action, Araghchi urged BRICS nations and other countries to condemn US and Israeli actions against Iran, oppose the politicisation of international institutions and defend the principles of the United Nations Charter. He also appealed for practical measures to prevent further conflict and end what he described as impunity for violations of international law. Araghchi concluded by saying BRICS has the potential to become a major force in creating a more balanced and equitable global order led by developing nations. (ANI)

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