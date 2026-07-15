Iranian diplomats summoned after tanker strikes kill Indian sailor

India has summoned Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, to the Ministry of External Affairs after an Iranian missile strike on two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz left one Indian crew member dead and several others injured. Following the high-level meeting over the recent attack on merchant vessels in the strategic waterway, the Iranian diplomats, including the DCM, were seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in the national capital. The high-level diplomatic move follows an official announcement by the UAE Ministry of Defence early Tuesday confirming that the UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Bahia, were targeted by Iranian cruise missiles while navigating the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters. "The national tankers (Mombasa) and (Bahia) were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters," the UAE Ministry of Defence stated. The lethal strike targeted at Mombasa claimed the life of the Indian national, while leaving eight other sailors injured. Among the casualties undergoing medical attention, four suffered serious injuries, with the total group comprising six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. Beyond the human casualties, the missile strikes triggered intense fires on board both commercial vessels, inflicting severe material damage before the blazes were successfully brought under control by emergency teams. (ANI)

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