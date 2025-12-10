ISI plots multi-front escalation: Intel warns of sharp rise in Pak-backed terror activity

NEW DELHI: Indian Intelligence agencies warn that terror-related activities by Pakistan could witness an upward swing in the weeks to come. There is not only one operation that the ISI is planning, but several, says an Intelligence Bureau official.

The idea is to keep the Indian agencies busy both on the ground as well on the digital space, the official said while adding that the security mechanism must remain geared for a battle on multiple fronts.

The ISI, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, has insisted that terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed fight as one unit. While they would operate under their existing names, the operations would be more or less the same. Officials say that many attacks are being planned in a manner in which operatives of both terror groups would operate as one unit, the official added.

While the prime focus would remain Jammu and Kashmir, the ISI has also instructed these terror groups to activate their modules across the country so that pan-India attacks too can take place. In addition to this, the ISI has also ramped up its units that were set up to carry out cyber attacks in India. This means that the Indian agencies would have to deal with cases of honey-trap, cyber fraud, and massive online propaganda.

The disinformation campaign, too, would be ramped up, which is another major issue that security officials would have to deal with. Officials say attempts are being made to activate the Jaish-e-Mohammed modules across the country. They have been targeting particular states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, where attempts are being made to activate the modules. (IANS)

Also Read: ISI plans fresh India-focused network: Local cells in J&K, B’desh support