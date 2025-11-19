ISI’s evolution from radicalisation to encrypted coordination

NEW DELHI: The ISI decided to go in for a complete shift in strategy after it realised that many of its recruits in Jammu and Kashmir were not ideologically connected. Terror groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba have been facing this issue since the abrogation of Article 370, and all their recruits since then have been more committed to the finances rather than the cause. This explains the complete shift that one got to witness, where the Faridabad terror module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad is concerned. The module comprised mostly doctors, and they were in charge of the planning, recruitment and also arranging funds. In the run-up to joining any terror group, the biggest challenge is always radicalisation. Only a thoroughly radicalised terrorist is fully committed to the cause. In most cases, a terrorist pretends to be radicalised, but his primary intention is the money he gets. In the case of the Faridabad module, almost all the members were self-radicalised and did not visit any designated camp to undergo this process. In all their calls with their bosses or handlers, none of them demanded any financial assistance. (IANS)

