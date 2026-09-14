Israel Envoy Hails India’s Pragmatic Diplomacy, Balancing BRICS Role with Strategic Ties to Israel, UAE

NEW DELHI: Israel's Consul General to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, has praised India's pragmatic approach to global diplomacy, saying its participation in forums such as BRICS reflects the country's growing influence and ability to maintain a strategic balance while pursuing cooperation with diverse partners.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Revach said India's presence in BRICS provides a "fantastic opportunity" for New Delhi to strengthen its global role while maintaining strong strategic ties with countries such as Israel and tahe UAE.

"I think it is very important that India, as a global power, is part of different international forums like BRICS. India is trying to maintain a balance and is very practical when it comes to promoting cooperation through these platforms. So, first of all, it is a fantastic opportunity for India. And second, when it comes to India and Israel, I want to say something. First of all, India is part of BRICS with countries like Iran. At the same time, India is still trying to maintain a balance and continue to promote very strong strategic cooperation with countries like Israel and the UAE..." he stated.

Highlighting the strength of India-Israel ties, Revach said the two countries have continued to deepen cooperation across several sectors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in February.

"Now, when it comes to Israel and the UAE specifically, I can say, you know, after the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in February, we signed more than seventeen different memorandum of agreements…agriculture, cyber technology, water cooperation, culture, defense, etc. When it comes to agriculture and water, we continue to promote different excellent centers here in India. We try to bring the Israeli technology, and when we combine it with the Indian scale, it's actually a win-win for both countries. So this is just one of the examples that we're going to promote," he told IANS.

Revach said that India's presidency of BRICS has given it a stronger voice among Global South countries, while highlighting New Delhi's efforts to promote strategic cooperation in areas such as cyber, artificial intelligence and economic cooperation. (IANS)

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