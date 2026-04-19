It was BJP’s event management which flopped: Congress on defeat of Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi: The Congress leaders launched a sharp attack on the Union government following the rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of lacking intent and politicising the issue of women's reservation.

Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the Union government's approach, saying, "I had said it yesterday itself -- they don't want to do anything. For them, this was just event management, and it flopped. I had already said that this is what would happen, and that is exactly what happened. We knew that these people are not going to do anything."

Commenting on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backing 33 per cent women's reservation, Masood added, "We have been supporting it from the beginning. This is not their dream; it was former PM Rajiv Gandhi's dream. When this Bill came in 1996, they (RSS) were opposing it. It's not their initiative; it was Rajiv Gandhi's dream." (IANS)

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