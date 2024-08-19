It’s a closed chapter now: J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra after Ghulam Nabi Azad denial

NEW DELHI: Amid rumours that Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad will join the Congress, Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra said on Sunday that a denial has come from Azad’s side so it is a close chapter now.

“A denial from the Azad Sahab’s party has come. After that, there is nothing to talk about be it an alliance or merger. It is a closed chapter now,” he said.

Earlier, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) issued a circular to address rumours around its merger with the Congress. It said, “Ever since Azad has left Congress Party, neither Azad has approached any congress leader nor any Congress leader has ever approached him directly or telephonically. Thus, these rumours are totally baseless and false, just to create confusion and break our party. Azad has requested all our party leaders and workers not to get into this trap and also requested the media persons not to give any importance to these rumours.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir minister, Taj Mohiuddin has announced his resignation from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party on Saturday. Mohiuddin said that he would rejoin the Congress soon. He described his return to Congress as a “homecoming.” He also mentioned that he is joining the Congress party with the consent of Ghulam Nabi Azad and it is his wish that Azad should also return to the party.

The former J-K Minister also expressed his desire to contest the elections and said that if the Congress party gives him a ticket, he is ready to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4 for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 87.09 lakh total electors. Of which 44.46 lakh are male, 42.62 female, 169 are Transgender, 82,590 PwDs, 73943 very senior citizens, 2660 centenarians, 76092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh are first-time voters.

In December of last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30, 2024. Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years as the last assembly election was held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. (ANI)

Also Read:Price rise & unemployment should be election issues, not ‘insignificant’ Pakistan: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Also Watch: