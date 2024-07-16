J-K: Four Army Personnel Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In Doda

DODA: Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been shot dead during an encounter with terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The Indian Army informed that Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay have sacrificed their lives while defending the nation.
"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy convey their deepest condolences to the #Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while undertaking a counter terrorist operation in #Doda in order to ensure peace in the region. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the post stated.
Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Desa area of Doda, as per officials.
"Contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts," the Army wrote on its X handle on Monday night.
Officials privy to the matter further informed that at least five soldiers sustained critical injuries in the encounter.
Sources revealed that Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi gave a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the turn of events unfolding on the ground.
The Defence Minister has also taken stock of the ongoing operation in Doda between security forces and militants.
Rajnath Singh expressed grievances on the death of the soldiers and condoled the bereaved families who are left devastated by the loss of their loved ones.
"The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region," he said.
