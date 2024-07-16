J-K: Four Army Personnel Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In Doda

DODA: Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been shot dead during an encounter with terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The Indian Army informed that Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay have sacrificed their lives while defending the nation.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy convey their deepest condolences to the #Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while undertaking a counter terrorist operation in #Doda in order to ensure peace in the region. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the post stated.