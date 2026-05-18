Jairam Ramesh writes to Rajnath Singh on Great Nicobar project; flags ecological, tribal concerns

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raising serious concerns over the proposed Great Nicobar Island Project, questioning both its environmental clearances and the government’s strategic justification for the mega development initiative.

Sharing details of his letter on X, Ramesh said he had already written to the Union Ministers of Environment and Tribal Affairs regarding the project and has now approached the Defence Minister because the government is increasingly projecting the project as strategically important for national security.

In his letter, Ramesh referred to a May 1, 2026 government press note titled “The Great Nicobar Island Project: FAQs,” alleging that it presents a misleading picture of the environmental approvals granted for the project. He claimed the clearances were provided on “dubious grounds” and accused the government of downplaying the ecological consequences.

He also reiterated concerns over alleged violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, stating that the rights of indigenous tribal communities were being ignored during the clearance process. According to him, the project undermines both individual and collective tribal rights guaranteed by Parliament.

While acknowledging the need to strengthen India’s defence capabilities, Ramesh argued that the Great Nicobar project, which includes a transshipment port and township, is primarily a commercial venture rather than a military necessity. He claimed the project is facing increasing public criticism due to the environmental damage it could cause.

As alternatives, Ramesh suggested expanding existing defence infrastructure in the Andaman and Nicobar region with comparatively lower ecological impact. He pointed to facilities such as INS Baaz in Campbell Bay, along with INS Kardip, INS Kohassa, INS Utkrosh, INS Jarawa and the Car Nicobar Air Force Station. Concluding his letter, Ramesh described the project in its current form as “a recipe for ecological disaster” and urged the Defence Minister to consider alternative proposals suggested by naval experts. (IANS)

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