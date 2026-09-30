Jamia Millia Islamia hosts national consultative meet on skilling initiatives in Assam’s tea gardens

NEW DELHI: A three-day National Consultative Meet on "Understanding Field Access and Skilling Initiatives in Assam's Tea Gardens and Sharing/Discussion on Preliminary Findings and Methodology" was inaugurated at Mir Anis Hall, Jamia Millia Islamia, an official said on Tuesday.

Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI, said the meet will conclude on Wednesday. Organised under the ICSSR Longitudinal Research Project titled "Empowerment of the Tea Tribes of Assam through Digital and Non-digital Skill Development Programmes", the initiative focuses on tea-garden communities in Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts of Assam. It emphasises field access, mapping tea gardens, examining existing skilling initiatives, and developing appropriate training methodologies.

The inaugural session began with a Qirat by Md. Inzemamul Haque and Kaushal Kishore welcomed the distinguished guests and participants and presented the traditional Assamese tribal gamocha as a gesture of respect and hospitality.

Eminent dignitaries graced the occasion, including Vinoj Abraham, Ministry of Commerce Chair, Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, who delivered the Keynote Address and provided valuable perspectives on skill development, livelihoods, and socio-economic dimensions. The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia delivered the Presidential Remarks and highlighted the initiative's significance. At the same time, Anita Rastogi, Dean, Faculty of Education, Jamia Millia Islamia, emphasised the importance of integrating academic perspectives, field experiences, and research-based understanding.

Quazi Ferdoushi Islam, Project Coordinator, provided an overview of the research project and explained the rationale for organising the meeting.

She emphasised the importance of consultation and dialogue in refining methodology and identifying relevant skilling opportunities. (IANS)

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