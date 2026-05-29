Jammu and Kashmir: Forest fire erupts at multiple locations in Rajouri forest division

RAJOURI: Due to the country's ongoing extreme heatwave, a large forest fire has started at several locations throughout the Rajouri Forest Division.

The teams from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Social Forestry Department, and local volunteers have been deployed in extensive firefighting operations to halt the advance of the blaze and prevent it from spreading into dense forest regions.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajouri, Naveed Iqbal, stated that the blaze has spread across multiple areas of the division.

"We have personally visited two locations; this is our third. Furthermore, reports have come in from one or two other locations where we have already deployed our teams. We hope to successfully control the fire and minimise the damage," Iqbal told ANI.

Iqbal stated that rising temperatures and dry weather conditions are believed to be the primary reasons behind the sudden outbreak of fires across multiple locations.

"Rising temperatures and a dry spell are leading to many reported fire incidents. Whenever the department receives information about such an event, we immediately deploy staff. They work alongside residents to control the fire and minimise any potential damage," said Iqbal.

Hence, authorities have appealed to the public to avoid activities that could trigger forest fires. Iqbal further requested the public to immediately report any smoke or fire incidents to nearby officials. (ANI)

Also Read: National Green Tribunal (NGT) issues notices to Centre, states over rising forest fires