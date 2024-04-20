Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone criticises Omar Abdullah over his ‘good’ and ‘bad’ political remarks

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone on Friday criticised former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his ‘good’ and ‘bad’ political remarks.

He said that the hypocrisy within the National Conference (NC) and their shifting alliances and differing perspectives depending on their position of power.

“When the NC is in alliance with the BJP and the ‘touristy prince’ makes a saffron debut by being the first Kashmiri to join the union cabinet led by the BJP that is what we call the good BJP. And it is so good to be the poster boy of the good BJP. When NC is rebuffed, and not entertained by the BJP - that is the bad BJP,” Lone said.

On Shiv Sena supporting NC in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Lone again criticised Omar Abdullah over “good” Shiv Sena and “bad” Shiv Sena.

“When NC was in alliance with Shiv Sena in the NDA or in the current INDIA alliance then they are good Shiv Sena. However, when the NC is not in alliance with the Shiv Sena, it is termed as bad Shiv Sena. Which in that case is rabidly communal, original Hindutva and of course the planner and executor in chief of the bloody Mumbai riots where hundreds of Muslims were killed,” Lone added. (IANS)

