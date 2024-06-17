Jammu and Kashmir: Trial run begins on world's highest railway bridge in Chenab

New Delhi: In a major advancement towards its 'dream project', the Indian Railways on Sunday conducted the first train trial run from Sangaldan to Reasi, including crossing the Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir -- the highest railway bridge in the world.

The railway officials also conducted an inspection of the newly constructed line and also took stock of the railway stations between Sangaldan in Ramban district to Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.

Situated at about 359 metres above sea level, the Chenab bridge not only makes for a breathtaking view but also shows how the engineering marvel continues to surprise the world.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his social media handle and shared a video of the first trial run passing through the Chenab bridge.

"All construction works for the USBRL are nearly finished, with only Tunnel No 1 remaining partially incomplete," he wrote.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will see trains plying on the 272 km stretch while also passing the picturesque Chenab bridge.

The USBRL, expected to be completed by the end of the year, will provide all-weather connectivity to the valley.

The engineering marvel will not only cut down the geographical obstacles to the region but will also bring it at par with modern and multi-pronged infrastructure.

The 1.3 km Chenab rail bridge, located 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, forms a crucial part of the project.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has already revealed its plans to develop the bridge as a 'tourist spot'.

The ambitious project was expected to be completed by February this year, but it missed the deadline.

The Railways under Ashwini Vaishnaw's stewardship has kept this project on a high focus and as reports suggest, it has also been listed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's first 100 days of work. (IANS)

