Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Village Defence Guards Kidnapped By Terrorists Killed In Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: Two Village Defence Group (VDG) members abducted by terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday evening.

The "Kashmir tigers," an offshoot branch of the Jaish-e Mohammad terrorist outfit, claimed the responsibility of the attack. Images of the victims’ bodies with their eyes blindfolded were also shared by the terror group.

The slained individuals were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli Kuntwara village. The bodies of the deceased persons are yet to be recovered.

The police have launched a massive search operation to find the missing bodies.