Jammu & Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended On Both Routes Due To Heavy Rainfall

SRINAGAR: The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended on both routes leading to the cave shrine on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to incessant rainfall, officials informed.
Officials privy to the matter said that the Baltal and Pahalgam routes has experienced sporadic heavy downpour since last night.
They added that the decision to temporarily suspend the yatra was taken as a preventive step to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.
Notably, over 1.50 lakh devotees have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and had 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam.
It is worth mentioning that the Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 29 from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal -- and will conclude on August 19.
Last year, the number of pilgrims that offered prayers at the cave shrine surpassed 4.5 lakh.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragedy on National Highway 44 after a vehicle moving from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur, Punjab lost control due to brake failure.
According to the Ministry of Defence, Jammu, "The jawans of the Indian Army along with JK Police attempted to slow down and finally stop the bus from plunging down into a gorge by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle."
The 40 passengers travelling panicked and started to jump out of the vehicle and injured themselves in the process. The ten injured included 6 men, 3 women and a child.
The Army Quick Reaction Teams along with Ambulance reacted instantly and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons at their local medical facility at Nachalana.
