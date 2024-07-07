Jammu & Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended On Both Routes Due To Heavy Rainfall

SRINAGAR: The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended on both routes leading to the cave shrine on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to incessant rainfall, officials informed.

Officials privy to the matter said that the Baltal and Pahalgam routes has experienced sporadic heavy downpour since last night.

They added that the decision to temporarily suspend the yatra was taken as a preventive step to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

Notably, over 1.50 lakh devotees have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and had 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam.