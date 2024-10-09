Jammu & Kashmir: Body Of Jawan Kidnapped By Terrorists Found With 'Gunshot Wounds'

SRINAGAR: Security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir have recovered the body of a territorial army soldier who went missing.

The jawan has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat whose body was found in the Sanglan forest area of Utrasoo, Anantnag riddled with bullets. His lifeless body was taken to a hospital for necessary medical procedures.

He disappeared on Tuesday after terrorists kidnapped him alongside another comrade in the forest area of Anantnag. While the other jawan managed to escape, Bhat remained missing, prompting security forces to launch a search operation in the area.