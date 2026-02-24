Jawaharlal Nehru University violence: ABVP students claim attack by Left-affiliated groups

NEW DELHI: Violence erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the early hours of Monday as Left-affiliated student groups clashed with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The confrontation reportedly followed protests by Left groups over alleged casteist remarks made by the university's Vice-Chancellor. While the Left groups have accused ABVP members of attacking protesters, the latter have made countercharges of harassment, further escalating tensions on campus.

An ABVP student, Prateek Bhardwaj, described his experience during the attack. "I don't know which floor I was on. To save myself, I ran around, but only one restroom was open. I went inside that restroom and locked myself in from the inside. After about half an hour, a group of at least 150 people arrived. They saw that the door was locked and tried to break it. They made a hole in the door and filled the restroom with smoke and powder from a fire extinguisher. I even have photos I took at that time," he told IANS. (IANS)

