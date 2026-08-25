JeM, AQIS join hands to engineer mass unrest across India

New Delhi: The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is showing signs of resurgence and has tied up with the Al Qaeda in the Indian sub-continent. The outfit was relatively quiet post Operation Sindoor, but over the past few months, it has gradually rebuilt infrastructure and boosted its recruitment drives.

The Indian agencies have learnt that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) would work alongside the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISK) while the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) would team up with the AQIS.

An Intelligence Bureau official says that the recent modules that have been busted show clear signs of a joint ideology of AQIS and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The JeM has been tapping into the bases of the AQIS in India, especially in the North Indian states.

While the JeM rebuilds capabilities to function fully in Jammu and Kashmir, the AQIS would boost cell creations in India to spread ideology, the official explained.

By teaming up with the AQIS, the Jaish-e-Mohammad has plans of carrying out various activities in India. One of the primary objectives is to engineer mass unrests in the country. (IANS)

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