Jhansi Hospital Fire Kills 10 Newborns; Modi, Adityanath Offer Compensation, Leaders Condole

JHANSI: The country has been left in shock and mourning following a devastating fire in the nursery at Jhansi Medical College in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

At least 10 newborns have died as a result of the tragic incident. PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condoled over the loss.

A fire caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator spread fast throughout the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to the high levels of oxygen, resulting in the deaths of newborns.

In a heartfelt message PM Modi said, "Fire accident in Jhansi Medical College, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My condolences to those who lost their innocent children in it. I pray for the almighty to give them strength to bear this unimaginable loss. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is doing everything possible for relief and rescue work.

President Droupadi Murmu described it as "deepest condolences," saying, "The news of several newborn babies being lost in the tragic accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi city is indeed quite pathetic. I pray that God gives strength to the grieving parents and families to grapple with this terrible loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies.".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his condolences and demanded that the real cause of the fire be investigated completely. He stated, "The loss of innocent children in this tragedy at Jhansi Medical College is really painful. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the children whose lives were taken away by this tragic occurrence. May God give strength to their families during this tough time.".

Strict legal action against any persons responsible for such negligence shall be taken forthwith, Kharge demanded.

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of each of the deceased in the tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College. Those injured would be paid Rs. 50,000".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also promised financial aid to the victim families. He stated that Rs. 5 lakh would be paid to each family of the newborns, and the Chief Minister would also provide Rs. 50,000 to the families of the injured through the Relief Fund.

CM Adityanath has also asked the Divisional Commissioner and DIG of police in Jhansi to submit a detailed report on the incident within the next 12 hours.