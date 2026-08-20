Jharkhand exam cancellations leave selected candidates jobless, spark statewide protests

RANCHI: Protests by candidates who cleared recruitment examinations and employees affected by the cancellation of appointments intensified in Jharkhand following the state government's decision to cancel several JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Protestors said cancelling entire recruitment processes and appointments made on the basis of those examinations was unfair to candidates who had cleared the selection process through legitimate means.

Several successful JSSC-CGL candidates participating in the demonstration said they had cleared the examination after years of preparation and hard work before receiving their appointments. Some protesters claimed that they had even resigned from jobs elsewhere to take up government employment in Jharkhand.

Now, following the government's decision, they said they have once again been left without employment and are facing uncertainty about their future.

One of the protesters said: "Until yesterday, we were employees in the Secretariat; today, we are standing on the street. What is our fault? If someone committed wrongdoing, action should be taken against them, but why are our jobs being taken away?"

The protesters have urged the government to conduct a multi-level inquiry into the cases concerning their appointments and examine each candidate individually before taking any action against them. "Terminating the appointment of a candidate, whose hiring was otherwise compliant with the rules, solely due to a dispute surrounding the examination is unfair," another protester said. Several affected assistants also narrated their experiences during the protest, explaining that they had spent years preparing for the examinations, appeared for the written tests and completed the interview process before finally receiving their appointment letters.

With their appointments now under threat, the affected employees said they are facing a serious financial crisis and are worried about how they will support their families. (IANS)

Also Read: Students end hunger strike as Jharkhand government cancels JSSC-CGL, TDPL Exams