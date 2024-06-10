Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan, CM Champai Soren pay tribute to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday paid floral tribute to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary. Birsa Munda was a freedom fighter and fought against British rule in India, particularly their exploitation of tribal lands and resources. He died at the young age of 25, while being imprisoned by the British. Soren and Radhakrishnan also paid floral tributes to the tribal warrior at his statue at Birsa Chowk here. Taking to X, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said Lord Birsa Munda is a unique example of national service. "Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter and people's leader, Lord Birsa Munda, who sacrificed his life for the country's independence, on his death anniversary. The sacrificial life of the great revolutionary, Earth Father, tribal pride, Lord Birsa Munda, is a unique example of national service," CP Radhakrishnan said in a post on X. (ANI)

