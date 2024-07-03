Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Likely To Return As CM After Getting Bail

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is expected to be reinstated as the chief minister of Jharkhand, as per multiple reports.
Reports suggest that the decision regarding the change in leadership was taken after INDIA alliance MLAs and leaders reached a consensus at a meeting held in Ranchi today.
The former Jharkhand CM spent five months behind bars but was released from jail on June 28 after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.
Incumbent CM Champai Soren is likely to resign from his post this evening around 8 pm, media reports said, citing sources.
The INDIA bloc's meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi. If it were to happen, then Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand for the third time.
During a JMM legislature party meeting, Champai Soren expressed feeling “insulted,” NDTV reported citing sources.
Despite this, the party went on to name Hemant Soren as its legislature party leader. Sitting CM Champai Soren might tender his resignation to the Governor this evening, thereby instigating the process for Hemant Soren to assume charge.
Hemant Soren's return to the CM post was agreed by the leaders of the ruling coalition during a meeting at Champai Soren’s residence.
This meeting was attended by Congress’ Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur and Hemant Soren’s wife and MLA Kalpana Soren.
The cancellation of all important programs of Chief Minister Champai Soren today gave birth to the speculations surrounding the leadership change.
As the elections of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is approaching closer, JMM plans to project Hemant Soren as its main candidate.
Notably, 67-year-old Champai Soren, a veteran JMM leader, has been associated with party founder and Hemant Soren’s father, Shibu Soren, for decades and previously served as a cabinet minister in Hemant Soren’s government.
