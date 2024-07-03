Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Likely To Return As CM After Getting Bail

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is expected to be reinstated as the chief minister of Jharkhand, as per multiple reports.

Reports suggest that the decision regarding the change in leadership was taken after INDIA alliance MLAs and leaders reached a consensus at a meeting held in Ranchi today.

The former Jharkhand CM spent five months behind bars but was released from jail on June 28 after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

Incumbent CM Champai Soren is likely to resign from his post this evening around 8 pm, media reports said, citing sources.