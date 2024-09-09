J&K: Army Foils Infiltration Bid at LoC, Kills Two Heavily Armed Terrorists in Rajouri

SRINAGAR: Indian Army troops foiled the infiltration attempt by neutralizing two terrorists along the LoC in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration attempt came late on Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera where suspicious movements of a group attempting to breach the border had been detected.

An anti-infiltration operation was launched on the intervening night of September 8 and 9, based on intelligence inputs from agencies and local police. The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps through updates shared on the social media platform X confirmed the successful operation. "Two terrorists neutralised. A large quantity of warlike stores including two AK-47 rifles and a pistol recovered. Search operation in progress," the statement read.

The militants were heavily armed with sufficient ammunition. The Army said it recovered two AK-47 assault rifles and other arms and ammunition at the site of the encounter. A timely and effective response by the Army foiled their infiltration attempt aimed at creating instability in the region ahead of some very important political processes.

Indian troops maintained a tight vigil through the night, illuminating the area to keep track of the militants' movement. The gunfight, which started late on Sunday night, ended when the terrorists were neutralized in the early hours of Monday morning. A search operation was carried out at first light to ensure that no more threats remained in the area. The operation was still in process when last reported.

This development comes within days of three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir that begin on September 18. The election will be the first to take place since the abrogation of Article 370, which nullified Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, followed by the state's bifurcation into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The timing of the operation brings into sharp focus how slackness on the security front can ill afford to be shown in a politically sensitive period. Army officials are on high alert to ensure the region and its borders will remain secure when an essential event, the election, is nearing a first in the history of the newly reconstituted Union Territory.