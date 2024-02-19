J&K’s Sonamarg hosts first-ever National Snowshoe Championship

Srinagar: The picturesque resort of Sonamarg in Kashmir is hosting first-ever national-level event in winter sports -- the 8th National Snowshoe Championship 2024.

This event marks a significant milestone for the mountain resort, as previous editions of the championship were traditionally held at the renowned ski-resort Gulmarg.

An official said that the 8th edition of the championship is being organized by the J&K SnowShoe Federation in collaboration with the Sonamarg Development Authority and key stakeholders vis-a-vis the Hoteliers Association of Sonamarg.

He said that the event was inaugurated by Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal. “Over 200 athletes representing 13 states across India are participating in various events throughout the three-day championship,” the official said. (IANS)

Also Read: 350 artistes to perform on 14 stages from airport to the programme venue for Ground Breaking Ceremony guests

Also Watch: