Joint forces launch cordon, search operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by joint security forces near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The search operations come amid extensive searches in the area to trace and apprehend the attackers, who fled the spot after opening fire on the CRPF personnel.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Sujit Kumar were present at the spot to oversee the operation.

Further details awaited.

This comes after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 11. The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections. (ANI)