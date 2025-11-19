Judgement not based on facts: Lawyer of jailed ISKCON priest on Hasina’s verdict

North 24 Parganas: Advocate Rabindranath Ghosh, lawyer of jailed ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, stated that the judgment made by the tribunal is “not based on facts and circumstances of the case”, a day after a court awarded a death sentence to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for “crimes against humanity”

He noted that there should be a cross-examination between the accused’s lawyer and the prosecution in cases involving the death penalty. ... I know Sheikh Hasina very much. I know all the political leaders of the country. The judgment made by the tribunal is not based on the facts and circumstances of the case. My humble submission to the appellate court is to scrutinise the matter immediately... In the case of the death penalty, the accused’s lawyer and the prosecution should cross-examine. Without any cross-examination, how is it possible?...”

That has been done because they are the judge...”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India has taken note of the verdict announced by the “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

MEA underlined that India will always engage constructively with all stakeholders.

The statement said, “India has noted the verdict announced by the “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end.” (ANI)

