Just shows how petty they can be: Nirmala Sitharaman on opposition’s criticism

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at the Opposition over criticism of the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel, calling their remarks "petty" and "shameful" while defending the move as a relief measure for the public.

Speaking to reporters over allegations that the decision was politically motivated ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Sitharaman said, "Just shows how petty they can become. I don't think there can be anything more petty than this. You are bringing politics into something which is a relief for public. This is shameful."

The Centre on Friday reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, according to a Gazette notification issued under the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports. The move comes amid rising global crude prices triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia, including disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil supply route.

Backing the government, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said, "Every positive step taken by the Prime Minister is met with a negative reaction from Congress, and this is yet another example. It is a decision welcomed by the public." (ANI)

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