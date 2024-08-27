Kannada superstar Darshan’s ‘party life’ in jail: Liquor, non-vegetarian dishes on demand

Bengaluru: Amid the controversy over photos of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, sources have said that he was provided with his choicest non-vegetarian dishes, liquor, bedding facilities and the freedom to meet his associates.

The actor is an accused in a kidnap and murder case and is lodged in the Central prison here. His photos of smoking cigarettes and having coffee went viral on Sunday. On Monday, an alleged recording of Darshan’s video call also surfaced. The 25-second duration recording shows Darshan’s associate making a video call and talking to another person with earphones on. Darshan in his barrack appears on the screen and also speaks to the person on the other end.

After the video went viral, the authorities took note and stated that it would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain whether it was genuine or made up.

Sources have revealed that for Darshan, the prison has been turned into a resort-type place. He is allowed to have non-vegetarian food whenever he wants. The non-vegetarian food, especially chicken and mutton biryani, is being supplied to Darshan and his gang from a famous hotel in the Bengaluru South area, sources stated.

Darshan is fond of non-vegetarian food, especially biryani. Along with biryani, he is also being provided with his choice of liquor. The actor is allowed to party inside the prison with notorious rowdies and has a blast of the time, according to sources. (IANS)

