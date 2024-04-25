Karnataka BJP leader Ganesh Karnik criticizes Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax’ remarks

Mangaluru: Karnataka BJP leader Ganesh Karnik has strongly criticized Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, for advocating a US-like ‘inheritance tax’ in the country, saying that “he is illiterate.”

‘‘Sam Pitroda, the western-bred intellectually corrupt person, and taking lessons from him is one of the problems of Congress today,” said Ganesh Karnik, senior BJP leader and election in-charge of Dakshin Kannada, who was also a former member of the Legislative Council.

He continued, “First of all, I condemn his statement on inheritance tax in Western culture. It will not be feasible, it is not practical, and it has to be condemned. India has a different legacy, India has a different legal inheritance that is socially and culturally accepted, except by people like Sam Pitroda. They create such damage in society. They are very divisive and they are very selfish. So I condemn this.”

The BJP leader went on to say that Pitroda is “illiterate” when it comes to India’s minimum wage act.

”Sam Pitroda is illiterate as far as the minimum wage act of this country is concerned. This determines the way people who have registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) are paid. He must know at least this fact. He has been the financial advisor during the Congress regime. If he says that the wages act is a laughing issue I don’t think he knows what he is talking about,” he said.

‘‘Secondly, it would be better for Congress and its manifesto if they stop taking such elite advice from people like Sam Pitroda. Lastly, this is not practical at all and impossible but it speaks of a hidden agenda in the minds of Congress and its supporters,” he added.

‘‘I have heard many things about Congress lineage. The genetic Congress lineage of the leaders of the Congress dynasty, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and such people. I prefer not to comment on that after listening to people like Sam Pitroda and their manifesto, which focuses on a particular community, totally overlooking the interests of the majority community, I think we have to question the lineage of the entire so-called Gandhi family. Gandhi himself is crying in his grave. I think I am the true Gandhi and the followers of the so-called Gandhi dynasty in Congress today are not following the true Gandhi dynasty,” he further said. (ANI)

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has high hopes on new Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj

Also Watch: