Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashes out at BJP for levelling corruption allegations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for levelling corruption allegations against the government and termed their claims as “bogus”.

He said that they are doing so because Karnataka’s Congress government is trying to unveil BJP’s previous government corruption in the state.

On BJP’s allegations of corruption in Karnataka, Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “There is nothing like that. It is all bogus. We are exposing their corruption that’s why they are speaking.”

Earlier, on August 9, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that he was informed by officials regarding de-notification cases against Union Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Speaking at the Janandolana event in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Friday, Shivakumar said, “Kumaraswamy claims himself to be ‘Clean Swamy’ but officials have told me that he has 50 cases of de-notification against him. I will expose his corruption.”

The Deputy CM said that Lokayukta has written to the Governor regarding the matter and alleged that Kumaraswamy “has taken refuge in the BJP” because of this.

“Kumaraswamy initially accused me of releasing Prajwal Revanna’s pen drive and then he accused Preetham Gowda. Kumaraswamy doesn’t allow anyone else to grow in JDS. He did not even let Siddaramaiah grow. None of the 17 MPs of JD-S during Deve Gowda’s tenure as PM are with the party today. It was Kumaraswamy who backstabbed Yediyurappa without transferring power as agreed. He did not even spare his own brother’s son for the sake of his son’s political future, then how will he spare me and Siddaramaiah? He is not able to digest the fact that an OBC leader has become a CM for the second term,” Shivakumar said.”The BJP has tried to destabilize many governments in the past through Operation Lotus. The British could not destabilize Congress for 200 years, how can you dethrone the Congress party today? Congress will rule for 10 years,” he added. (ANI)

