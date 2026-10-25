Karnataka government grants prosecution sanction against jailed IAS officer Gangwar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday granted prosecution sanction against jailed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with a corruption case linked to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.

Sharing a poster containing the order on social media platform X, Shivakumar said the state government would not tolerate corruption or shield those guilty of wrongdoing.

"Our (Congress) government will not tolerate corruption or shield the guilty!" the Chief Minister said, adding that the prosecution sanction had been granted against Gangwar in connection with the corruption case linked to the KPSC recruitment scam.

Shivakumar said the state government would not tolerate any wrongdoing that jeopardised the future of young aspirants or undermined their faith in a fair and transparent recruitment process.

"Every aspirant deserves a fair opportunity based on merit and hard work. We are committed to ensuring transparency, integrity and accountability in public recruitment and governance, and to upholding the rule of law without fear or favour," he added.

According to the order shared by the Chief Minister, consent for prosecution was granted after verification of the relevant file and documents. The order refers to Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the corruption case against Gangwar.

The move comes amid the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment, which has raised concerns over transparency and fairness in the selection process. (IANS)