Karnataka High Court rejects Musk-led X Corp’s challenge to censorship

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday delivered its verdict in the case of Elon Musk-led social media platform X Corp, formerly known as Twitter Inc, versus the Union of India, concerning freedom of speech and alleged unchecked censorship. The Bench emphasised that regulation of social media is necessary and upheld the Centre’s authority, through the Sahyog Portal, to block content in this regard.

The Bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order in the case and stated that regulation of social media is must and the challenge by ‘X’ to onboarding Sahyog portal is without merit. Unregulated speech under guise of liberty results into lawlessness, the Bench underlined.

The High Court also dismissed X Corp’s plea which sought a declaration that Section 79 (3)(B) of the Information Technology Act does not confer authority on the Centre to issue information blocking orders.

Justice Nagaprasanna while delivering the verdict stated, “The content on social media must be regulated and its regulation is a must, more so in cases of offences against women in particular, failing which right to dignity as ordained in the Constitution gets railroaded.”

“From Messengers to WhatsApp and Instagram, all forms of communication have always been regulated, globally and locally. Except for Indians, no one could have the right to freedom of speech. Even in the United States, restrictions have been imposed on X. The Central government cannot impose any control over the use of the Sahyog Portal,” the Bench stated. (IANS)

