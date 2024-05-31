Karnataka Police Arrest Prajwal Revanna Upon Arrival At Bengaluru Airport

It is to be noted that Prajwal had left the country on April 27 immediately after casting his vote in the Hassan parliamentary constituency and was met by the SIT upon his return, after which, he was taken into custody.

The Blue corner notice of Interpol was issued earlier this month at the request of the SIT.

It helped to track down Prajwal's movements, who had boarded a Lufthansa flight from Munich in Germany and landed in Bengaluru at 12:49 am on Friday.

Earlier, Prajwal Revanna, who happens to be the grandson of former PM H. D. Deve Gowda, had submitted an anticipatory bail plea with court proceedings adjourned to Friday mid-morning.

Moreover, he had also assured to present himself before the SIT on Friday morning. The Bengaluru police had also beefed up security arrangements at the airport in light of Prajwal's anticipated arrival.