Karnataka Police Arrest Prajwal Revanna Upon Arrival At Bengaluru Airport

BENGALURU: In a significant turn of event, under-fire MP Prajwal Revanna, who had landed in deep trouble after facing sexual assault charges, was arrested by the Karnataka Police upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the wee hours of Friday.
Revanna's apprehension comes in the wake of meticulous coordination between the Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), Bengaluru police, and immigration authorities.
Interpol provided relevant information about him to Indian authorities on Thursday afternoon, based on which, the arrest was made.
It is to be noted that Prajwal had left the country on April 27 immediately after casting his vote in the Hassan parliamentary constituency and was met by the SIT upon his return, after which, he was taken into custody.
The Blue corner notice of Interpol was issued earlier this month at the request of the SIT.
It helped to track down Prajwal's movements, who had boarded a Lufthansa flight from Munich in Germany and landed in Bengaluru at 12:49 am on Friday.
Earlier, Prajwal Revanna, who happens to be the grandson of former PM H. D. Deve Gowda, had submitted an anticipatory bail plea with court proceedings adjourned to Friday mid-morning.
Moreover, he had also assured to present himself before the SIT on Friday morning. The Bengaluru police had also beefed up security arrangements at the airport in light of Prajwal's anticipated arrival.
The Karnataka government constituted an SIT on April 28 after Prajwal fled the country in the wake of objectionable videos allegedly featuring him doing the rounds. The SIT is actively investigating three cases of alleged rape against the JD(S) MP from Hasan.
Meanwhile, statements from the victims pertaining to this case are some of its primary evidence while the secondary evidence include location verification of video scenes and analysis of physical attributes and sounds therein.
In addition to it, the SIT has also leveraged technical data, including cell phone tower locations and they have already collected statements from numerous witnesses.