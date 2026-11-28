NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt of court notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department and other senior state authorities over the alleged wilful disobedience of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi asked the officials to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for their failure to comply with the apex court's November 20 order directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the disputed spot.

Taking a stern view of the developments, the apex court observed that the sequence of events prima facie indicated that executive authorities had acted at the behest of their political masters.

The Justice Aravind Kumar-led Bench directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit disclosing details of communications, including emails, telephone calls and messages exchanged between the officials in connection with the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

It also directed him to remain personally present before the top court on the next date of hearing.

"The sequence of events which have unfolded in this case indicates that the executive authorities have acted at the behest of their political masters," the Supreme Court observed.

It said that officials could not assume the authority to decide whether an order passed by a constitutional court should be implemented, adding that Article 144 of the Constitution mandates all civil and judicial authorities in the country to act in aid of the Supreme Court.

In a significant development, the apex court also directed the CRPF to take over security arrangements across the hill and ordered that the temple's Board of Trustees be suspended. (Agencies)