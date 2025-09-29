Karur Stampede: Death toll reaches 40 as TVK seeks independent investigation

CHENNAI: In the wake of the deadly stampede at actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, where the toll has risen to 40, the party has approached the Madras High Court seeking an independent and transparent investigation into the tragedy.

TVK Deputy General Secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar said on Sunday that the party’s plea has been listed for urgent hearing before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday at 2.15 p.m.

"Our petition seeking an impartial and transparent probe into the Karur tragedy will be taken up for hearing before the Madurai Bench tomorrow afternoon," Nirmal Kumar told reporters. (IANS)

