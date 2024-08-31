Kedarnath: Helicopter Crashes During Airlift Operation Near Kedarnath, No Casualties Reported

UTTARAKHAND: In a shocking incident near the holy Kedarnath Dham, a helicopter being airlifted for repairs crashed into the Mandakini River on Saturday. The helicopter was being taken to the Gauchar airstrip for repairs after it suffered partial damage during a landing at the Kedarnath helipad when the accident happened.

It belonged to a private company and was engaged in carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath temple regularly. The helicopter had made an emergency landing on May 24, 2024, due to technical malfunction. As per plan, the damaged helicopter was to be airlifted to the Gauchar airstrip for repair by an MI-17 helicopter.

District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey says, "We were planning to shift the helicopter to the Gauchar airstrip with the assistance of an MI-17 aircraft. Hardly had the airlifting started when the MI-17 began to lose its balance due to the weight factor of the helicopter along with adverse wind conditions. The imbalance compelled the crew to release the damaged chopper near Tharu Camp. Thankfully, there were no passengers or cargo aboard at that time."

Adding to the drama, the helicopter's unexpected fall was well-captured on camera. The SDRF quickly mobilized a rescue team to the crash site. SDRF issued an official statement and confirmed the accident details as following in words: "Our rescue team was informed by the Lincholi Police post regarding the helicopter that was being towed from the Shri Kedarnath helipad to Gochar helipad, which fell into the river near Tharu Camp. The SDRF team is at the spot and is conducting a searching and rescue operation. The reported loss of life is nil, and the relief work is in process."

This accident comes amidst the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra, which has already been hampered due to heavy rains in the region. The inclement weather had kept the trek route largely closed throughout last month, forcing many pilgrims to take helicopter services to reach the Himalayan temple.

While the crash added another layer of complexity to the ongoing challenges faced by the pilgrims and rescue teams alike, the lack of casualties has brought at least partial relief in a situation that could have been far worse.