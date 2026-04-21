Kejriwal was imprisoned based on fabricated charges: Stalin as both leaders campaign in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday campaigned in the Pulianthope area of Chennai alongside former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing the gathering, Stalin targeted the Centre and said that Kejriwal was imprisoned based on "fabricated charges" but later proved his innocence through the Courts, signalling to the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

"Arvind Kejriwal has come to Tamil Nadu to seek votes in support of the DMK alliance. The BJP had foisted a false corruption case against Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal was imprisoned based on fabricated charges, but later proved his innocence through the courts. DMK government would return to power, promising a 2.0 version of governance in Tamil Nadu," the DMK Chief said.

Further, CM Stalin also lauded Kejriwal's governance model in Delhi, particularly in the education sector. He said he had personally visited Delhi to understand the reforms and was impressed by the transformation.

"After witnessing the changes, we implemented similar initiatives in Chennai, including the establishment of over 100 smart classrooms," Stalin said. (ANI)

Also Read: DMK unable to accept AIADMK’s strength: EPS hits back at Deputy Chief Minister Stalin