Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Adoor Prakash of ties to Sabarimala theft suspect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan levied serious allegations against UDF convener and Congress MP Adoor Prakash, after the emergence of a photograph of the latter with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the prime accused in the Sabarimala theft case, Unnikrishnan Potti.

Vijayan questioned how Potti reached Sonia Gandhi, suggesting that the accused has close ties with Adoor Prakash.

“At what stage does the name of Adoor Prakash come into this issue? His name surfaced when a photograph emerged. I had referred to this in the previous press conference. The photograph showed Sonia Gandhi along with two others from Pathanamthitta and Adoor Prakash, who was the MP from Pathanamthitta at the time,” Vijayan said.

“Who were the people standing next to Sonia Gandhi? One of them was Potti, who has now emerged as a key accused in this case. It was said that Potti was ‘brought in’. Where was he first brought in? That was the occasion. Potti did not reach there alone; along with him were others, including a trader whom the investigation team has now identified as the person who purchased the gold,” he added.

Raising a series of questions, the Chief Minister said, “How did these two individuals manage to reach, at the same time, someone like Sonia Gandhi — a political leader with the highest level of security in India? The person (Adoor Prakash) who made allegations against the Chief Minister’s Office claimed that he had no role and that he went there because he was invited. Is he someone who must go whenever Potti calls? Why should he go to Potti’s call? How did all these people come together?”

This development came after Congress MP Adoor Prakash’s claim that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Vijayan’s Political Secretary, P. Sasi, were behind media reports alleging that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had summoned Prakash for questioning in the Sabarimala gold theft case.(ANI)

