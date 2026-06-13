Kerala government announces free bus travel for women

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday announced free travel for all women on ordinary buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), with the scheme set to take effect from June 15. Transport Minister CP John said no special cards, passes or certificates would be required, and all women would be eligible for the benefit on KSRTC’s 3,125 ordinary buses. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will formally launch the scheme at Thampanoor bus station on June 15, with the inaugural service to be operated entirely by women staff.

Describing the initiative as a major welfare measure, John acknowledged that it would involve significant expenditure, estimated at around 2 crore per day. However, he said the state government would ensure that KSRTC does not bear the financial burden alone. The Chief Minister has assured special support for the transport corporation, while efforts will also be made to boost non-ticket revenue and attract sponsorships. The minister argued that the scheme would generate wider economic benefits by increasing women’s disposable income, which could then be spent in other sectors, stimulating economic activity. He said the programme should not be viewed solely from a profit-and-loss perspective.

The benefit will also extend to ordinary buses operating under the Gramavandi rural transport service. The government plans to rapidly expand the Gramavandi network from the current 58 buses to at least 500 buses, strengthening connectivity in rural areas. For now, the free-travel facility will apply only to ordinary KSRTC buses, though the government indicated the scope of the scheme could be expanded in the future. (ANI)

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