Kerala Lottery Result Today – 29th September, 2025: Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Prize Structures

The Kerala Lottery offers different schemes, with each having a different prize structure. These are:

• Fifty-Fifty Prize Structure

• Win-Win Prize Structure

• Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure

• Akshaya Prize Structure

• Karunya Plus Prize Structure

• Nirmal Prize Structure

• Karunya Prize Structure

• Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery Prize Structure

• Bumper Prize Structures (Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja Bumper lotteries)

These structures ensure that the Kerala Lottery offers a wide range of chances for different types of prizes, catering to people across various interests and preferences.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Online

To check the Kerala Lottery results online, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official Kerala Lottery website at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net.

2. Select the lottery you wish to view results for from the navigation menu.

3. Choose the specific draw date or lottery name.

4. View the results carefully to check if you’ve won a prize.

Important Updates on Kerala Lottery Sales and Claims

Kerala Lottery tickets are sold only from an authorized retailer in all parts of Kerala, whereas ticket sale through the internet is strictly forbidden. All tickets that are sold online are considered as illegal sales. If found to be selling such tickets, the legal action might be taken against the sellers. Kerala State Lottery tickets are available only from authorized stations throughout Kerala, and prizes are claimed strictly by following the procedure they give.

Tax and Commission on Kerala Lottery

The winners of Kerala lotteries should know that the government deducts 30% of the prize amount. In addition, agents selling tickets are entitled to a 10% commission. These are important deductions for winners to note when claiming their prize amounts.

Kerala Lottery is a major source of revenue for the state, giving both entertainment and source of earning to millions of people. For more information, lottery buffs can visit the Kerala Lottery FAQ page or reach out to the proper authorities through the official communication channels.