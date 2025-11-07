Kerala Lottery Result Today – 7th November, 2025: Check Details Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the prize distribution for today’s lottery draw. The prize structure for the Kerala Lottery Result Today includes various prizes ranging from ₹100 to ₹75,00,000. Here’s the breakdown of the prize distribution:
• Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-
• 2nd Prize: ₹5,00,000/-
• 3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-
• 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-
• 5th Prize: ₹2,000/-
• 6th Prize: ₹1,000/-
• 7th Prize: ₹500/-
• 8th Prize: ₹100/-
For amounts less than ₹5,000, the prize winners can collect their prize money from any authorized lottery shop in Kerala. For amounts above ₹5,000, the ticket holders need to submit their tickets at a bank or government lottery office along with valid identification proof to collect the prize money. The Kerala Lottery deducts 30% tax from the total prize amount and also levies a 10% agent's commission. For more detailed information regarding the prize claims and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures, refer to the official pages.
Kerala Lottery Results:
Kerala Lottery Prize Structures
The Kerala Lottery offers different schemes, with each having a different prize structure. These are:
• Fifty-Fifty Prize Structure
• Win-Win Prize Structure
• Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure
• Akshaya Prize Structure
• Karunya Plus Prize Structure
• Nirmal Prize Structure
• Karunya Prize Structure
• Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery Prize Structure
• Bumper Prize Structures (Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja Bumper lotteries)
These structures ensure that the Kerala Lottery offers a wide range of chances for different types of prizes, catering to people across various interests and preferences.
How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Online
To check the Kerala Lottery results online, follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the official Kerala Lottery website at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net.
2. Select the lottery you wish to view results for from the navigation menu.
3. Choose the specific draw date or lottery name.
4. View the results carefully to check if you’ve won a prize.
Important Updates on Kerala Lottery Sales and Claims
Kerala Lottery tickets are sold only from an authorized retailer in all parts of Kerala, whereas ticket sale through the internet is strictly forbidden. All tickets that are sold online are considered as illegal sales. If found to be selling such tickets, the legal action might be taken against the sellers. Kerala State Lottery tickets are available only from authorized stations throughout Kerala, and prizes are claimed strictly by following the procedure they give.
Tax and Commission on Kerala Lottery
The winners of Kerala lotteries should know that the government deducts 30% of the prize amount. In addition, agents selling tickets are entitled to a 10% commission. These are important deductions for winners to note when claiming their prize amounts.
Kerala Lottery is a major source of revenue for the state, giving both entertainment and source of earning to millions of people. For more information, lottery buffs can visit the Kerala Lottery FAQ page or reach out to the proper authorities through the official communication channels.