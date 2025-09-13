Kerala Minister calls response to EU-India blue economy conclave ‘encouraging’

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Friday said that the response to the upcoming EU-India Blue Economy Conclave has been “very encouraging,” with 21 countries confirming participation so far. The conclave will be held in Kovalam on September 18-19. Cherian told IANS that they had extended invites to 29 EU countries, and while 17 have confirmed, four more are also likely to come on board. “So as things stand, now 21 countries will be represented, and we are trying to get others also. We will be making a presentation to get these participating EU countries to see how best they can invest here,” said Cherian. The event, themed “Blue Tides — Two Shores, One Vision,” will bring together policymakers, investors, academics, and innovators from across Europe and India.(IANS)

