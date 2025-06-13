Kharge slams US-Pakistan moves, seeks all-party meet on foreign policy

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed grave concern over two recent international developments, calling them deeply troubling for India’s diplomatic standing and national interest. He has also demanded an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament since day one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should take suggestions from the opposition, hold discussions and decide the national strategy in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, he said.

“This has happened many times before. This will be essential in the national interest,” he emphasised. In a strongly worded post on his X handle, Kharge has pointed to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Kurilla’s recent praise of Pakistan as a “phenomenal counter-terrorism partner” and the subsequent invitation extended to Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, to attend the 250th anniversary celebrations of the US Army in Washington on June 14.

General Kurilla’s remarks, made during a testimony before the US House Armed Services Committee, have sparked political debate in India. He credited Pakistan’s military with capturing high-value ISIS-Khorasan operatives and emphasised the need for the US to maintain strategic ties with both India and Pakistan.

The invitation to General Munir, who is also expected to meet senior US officials during his visit, comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Kharge also condemned the recent vandalism at the ancestral residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Sirajganj, Bangladesh. The Rabindra Kachharibari, now a museum, was attacked by a mob following a dispute between a visitor and staff over a parking fee.

The incident escalated into violence, with parts of the premises damaged and staff reportedly assaulted. Authorities in Bangladesh have launched an investigation and temporarily closed the site to the public.

Calling these developments “extremely worrying”, Kharge reiterated the Congress’ longstanding demand for an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to discuss India’s foreign policy challenges.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to engage the opposition in meaningful dialogue and formulate a cohesive national strategy in the presence of the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister.

“This has happened many times before,” Kharge said, referring to past instances of bipartisan consultations on foreign policy. It is essential in the national interest that we speak with one voice on matters of international importance.”

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid growing calls from opposition parties for greater transparency and inclusivity in India’s foreign policy decision-making, especially in light of shifting geopolitical alignments and regional security concerns.

The Ministry of External Affairs has yet to issue an official response to either the CENTCOM chief’s comments or the invitation to General Munir.

Meanwhile, the vandalism in Bangladesh has drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum in India, with both the BJP and Trinamool Congress calling for accountability and protection of shared cultural heritage. (IANS)

